After being struck by car, TTC, Animal Services seek to reunite dog with owner

The search is on for a small pup’s owner after the animal was struck by a vehicle and crawled under a TTC bus for refuge.

A Toronto police spokesperson said they received reports of a collision at 12:57 a.m. in the area of Eglinton and Lebovic avenues, only to discover a dog had been hit.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told Global News the operator of the bus had called his supervisor immediately when he realized the dog had crawled beneath his bus. The supervisor arrived on scene along with police and animal services.



This sweet dog was struck by a car last night near Eglinton and Warden. Injured and afraid, he took refuge under one of our buses. Thanks to our operator, supervisor, police and Toronto Animal Contol he was safely coaxed out and taken to a vet. No collar or microchip. Know him?

Together, the three city services coaxed the frightened canine out safely.

Officers said the dog had no collar and was not microchipped. Animal Services transported him to a nearby vet.

Ross said they’re now hoping to find out who he belongs too so he can be returned home.

In an e-mail later Sunday afternoon, Angelica Santos, a spokesperson for Animal Services, said the dog is currently in their care.

“The dog – not named – is a male husky mix that sustained a right front limb injury,” she said. “He is in our care and is currently in stable condition.”

Santos said no owners have been found as of yet but they’re looking through lost reports for a match.

She said residents with any information about the dog can call 311.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and participated in efforts to ensure the dog’s safety.