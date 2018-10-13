Politics
October 13, 2018 7:36 pm

Sask. NDP leader unveils ‘Renew Saskatchewan’ clean energy program

By Reporter  Global News

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili unveiled his plan to transition to clean energy at Saskatoon's TCU Place on Saturday.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili unveiled his “Renew Saskatchewan” plan during a keynote speech at the party’s annual convention at TCU Place in Saskatoon.

Renew Saskatchewan is a climate change program that would see the province transition toward renewable energy.

READ MORE: Sask. Party, NDP using Regina byelection as guide post for 2020 campaign


Story continues below

On Saturday morning, Meili told a crowd of around 350 NDP convention delegates that many people in the province want to have clean energy, but costs have become a barrier.

Meili said the program would provide assessments to find the most appropriate clean energy sources for people’s homes, farms and businesses.

These could include solar, wind, geothermal or hydroelectric energy as well as electric vehicles and other energy-efficient retrofits.

Meili explained that a loan would be provided to cover the cost of the work, and it would be paid back over time from the customer’s power or energy bills.

“One of the things that’s most exciting about this program is that it actually pays for itself because you’re producing the energy, which is something that costs, so the initial fund, once it’s put out there, will be paid back because that energy is actually producing dollars, in a way, and you can use that fund over and over again,” said Meili.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s mayor wants 2020 provincial election moved

“We have not made the right choice, the easy choice. There are too big of cost barriers in the way, and as a result, we’re missing out on this enormous opportunity,” said Meili.

The three-day convention wraps up Sunday at noon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carbon Tax
Clean Energy
Energy
NDP
Renew Saskatchewan
Renewable Energy
renewable energy Saskatchewan
Ryan Meili
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan NDP
Saskatchewan Politics
Solar Power

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News