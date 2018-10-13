Education
October 13, 2018 5:15 pm
Updated: October 13, 2018 5:45 pm

Laval University bans teacher student relationships

By The Canadian Press

A Universite Laval sign welcomes visitors to the campus in Quebec City Feb. 24, 2009.

The CANADIAN PRESS PHOTO/Francis Vachon
Laval University is unrolling a new sexual violence policy that includes a ban on intimate relationships between teachers and their students.

The university’s policy also includes the creation of a centre dedicated to preventing sexual violence and mandatory training for students, teachers and staff.

The measures announced Friday conform to new provincial legislation that requires all schools to have a sexual violence policy in place by Sept. 2019.

The university was thrown into the spotlight in late 2016 when a string of break-ins and sexual assaults in one of its residences led to calls to action and a vigil in support of the victims.

A former student eventually pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2017, a study conducted by the university found that four out of 10 students reported having experienced sexual violence, with most incidents occurring at a party or social event.

Laval University says in a news release that relationships between students and staff will not be banned in cases where there is no professional or teaching relationship between the two.

