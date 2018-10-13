Laval University bans teacher student relationships

Laval University is unrolling a new sexual violence policy that includes a ban on intimate relationships between teachers and their students.

The university’s policy also includes the creation of a centre dedicated to preventing sexual violence and mandatory training for students, teachers and staff.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils multi-million dollar strategy to fight sexual assault

Related Laval University student alleges Liberal MNA sexually assaulted her

The measures announced Friday conform to new provincial legislation that requires all schools to have a sexual violence policy in place by Sept. 2019.

The university was thrown into the spotlight in late 2016 when a string of break-ins and sexual assaults in one of its residences led to calls to action and a vigil in support of the victims.

READ MORE: 12 new charges laid in alleged break-ins and sex assaults at Laval University

A former student eventually pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2017, a study conducted by the university found that four out of 10 students reported having experienced sexual violence, with most incidents occurring at a party or social event.

Laval University says in a news release that relationships between students and staff will not be banned in cases where there is no professional or teaching relationship between the two.