Local LPs might be worth a few bucks at record show

With vinyl’s resurgence in popularity, music-loving Winnipeggers are spinning more records than they have in years, but what about those old local LPs and 45s gathering dust in your basement?

According to “Rockin'” Richard Sturtz — known for running the Rockin’ Richard’s Record & CD Show and Sale — there’s a market out there for local content from the 1960s and beyond.

“At our show, we have a number of collectors that specialize in Winnipeg music,” Sturtz told 680 CJOB. “We’re pleased to have some vendors that are former Winnipeg band members. A few of our vendors have Winnipeg collections that take up part of their basement.”

Although the condition of a used record is always a factor in the price, Sturtz said a relatively rare LP like the Guess Who’s third album could net you in the triple digits.

“The first two records have moderate value, but that one seems to hold the most value. It’s worth about $100 depending on condition.

“My guess is the reason being it didn’t sell a lot back in the day, and it was the time the Guess Who made a switch from their former lead singer Chad Allan to Burton Cummings and represented a more, shall I say, garage rock-heavy sound. I think that’s part of the appeal of that particular record.”

The record show, which takes place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Victoria Inn, has seen a bit of a change in demographics over the years, says Sturtz.

“We’ve noticed a difference in the types of crowds that usually attend our show,” he said. “Previously, it was primarily the university crowd that was represented, but now we’re getting people of all ages, and actually getting students of high school age discovering a new form of entertainment, and that’s vinyl.”

