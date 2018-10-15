Dark Poutine Recap: Murder in the Soo — the Slaying of Wesley Hallam

On Jan. 11, 2011, people walking along the road spotted a headless, bare torso floating in Cold Water Creek off Landslide Road in Sault Ste Marie, Ont. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Wesley Hallam. Three local men, well known to police, were quickly apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.
After over five years of hard-fought investigation and lengthy criminal proceedings the case, was resolved, but the ending horrified Wesley’s family, friends and many residents of The Soo, even the police.
READ MORE: Ontario mother receives son’s remains more than five years after his killing
