October 15, 2018 11:25 am
Updated: October 15, 2018 11:27 am

Dark Poutine Recap: Murder in the Soo — the Slaying of Wesley Hallam

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google Podcasts

On Jan. 11, 2011, people walking along the road spotted a headless, bare torso floating in Cold Water Creek off Landslide Road in Sault Ste Marie, Ont. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Wesley Hallam. Three local men, well known to police, were quickly apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

After over five years of hard-fought investigation and lengthy criminal proceedings the case, was resolved, but the ending horrified Wesley’s family, friends and many residents of The Soo, even the police.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario mother receives son’s remains more than five years after his killing

Sources:

Global News