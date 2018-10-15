Dark Poutine Recap: Murder in the Soo — the Slaying of Wesley Hallam

On Jan. 11, 2011, people walking along the road spotted a headless, bare torso floating in Cold Water Creek off Landslide Road in Sault Ste Marie, Ont. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Wesley Hallam. Three local men, well known to police, were quickly apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

After over five years of hard-fought investigation and lengthy criminal proceedings the case, was resolved, but the ending horrified Wesley’s family, friends and many residents of The Soo, even the police.

READ MORE: Ontario mother receives son’s remains more than five years after his killing

Sources:

Contact Dark Poutine:

Website: http://darkpoutine.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/darkpoutinepod

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darkpoutine/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkpoutine/

Email: dakpoutinepodcast@gmail.com

Support the show: https://www.paypal.me/darkpoutine

We LOVE that you are loving the “Dark Poutine” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Dark Poutine” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Dark Poutine” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Dark Poutine page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.