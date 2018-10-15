Nighttime Recap: Jordan Bonaparte delves into the 2018 Dairy Queen UFO Event

When considering the next topic to cover, I turned to the UFOs Above Canada Facebook group for recommendations. As I took note of the many great ideas the group members shared, something else caught my attention.

Two people from opposite corners of Canada posted details of their recent UFO sightings. The reports were different in nearly every way, but had one commonality: each solicited help identifying the anomalous object and requested advice on where next to turn.

READ MORE: Here are the Canadian cities with the most UFO sightings in 2017: survey

Immediately, this episode’s topic, Reporting a UFO, was the obvious next step, but I never expected it to show up on my doorstep the way it did.

Just as I began research for this episode, the gods of podcasting and whoever controls the strange objects in the sky saw to it that I would get a personal lesson in UFO reporting.

In this episode, I’ll share the story of my five-year-old son Dominic’s recent UFO sighting — the 2018 Dairy Queen UFO Event — our experience reporting it, and share the findings of the investigation that followed.

Links:

UFOs Above Canada Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ufosabovecanada/

Mufon: https://www.mufon.com/

Report a UFO to MUFON: https://mufoncms.com/cgi-bin/report_handler.pl

Contact Jordan Bonaparte:

Website: https://www.nighttimepodcast.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NightTimePod

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NightTimePod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nighttimepod

Email: NightTimePodcast@gmail.com

Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/nighttimepodcast

