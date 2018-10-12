Peterborough man accused of trafficking marijuana

A 27-year-old Peterborough man is facing drug charges following an investigation by Peterborough police.

As part of the ongoing investigation, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit stopped a man near Brock and Water streets on Thursday.

Police say the man was in possession of marijuana (119 grams), three digital scales, a pellet gun and approximately $1,505 cash.

Sean Peter Wickert, 27, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana under 3 kg)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

Wickert was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.