Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot can now parkour, one step closer to destroying us all

The folks over at Boston Dynamics gave one of its robots a bit of an upgrade — the humanoid model now has the ability to leap and jump over objects.

The Massachusetts-based robotics company released a video this week showing the robot, Atlas, jumping over a log before hopping up a series of platforms, similar to a parkour course.

READ MORE: Dog-like robot that can open doors prompts fears, conversation over potential uses

“The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace,” the company said. “Atlas uses computer vision to locate itself with respect to visible markers on the approach to hit the terrain accurately.”

Atlas, who is five-foot-nine and weighs about 180 pounds, had already shown the world it can do backflips, while the company’s dog-like robot, SpotMini, can open and close doors, walk down stairs and load a dishwasher. (Flashbacks to Black Mirror episode Metalhead, anyone?)

WATCH: Robots take their shot on Winter Olympics’ slopes sidelines

Needless to say the online reaction to the nimble robot has some people spooked for the future.

READ MORE: Restaurant in India replaces waiters with robots

“I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle,” Thomas Bekkenes commented, referencing an Arnold Schwarzenegger line in the movie Terminator 2.

“Notice the humans are no longer present in the video. The robots probably murdered them all. I bet the cameraman is another Atlas robot,” reads another comment.

“Running to take your job,” another chimed in.