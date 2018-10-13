Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kenora

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Kenora.

With longtime Kenora mayor Dave Canfield retiring from politics this year, the northwest, lake-encircled Ontario city is gearing up for a change in leadership.

One-term councillor Dan Reynard and lifelong Kenora resident Lydia Harlos are the two candidates hoping to fill Canfield’s shoes.

It’s a crowded race for six seats on city council, with 14 candidates on the ballot. Only one sitting councillor, Louis Roussin, isn’t seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Lydia Harlos

Dan Reynard​

Councillor (6 to be elected)

​Lee-Anne Carver

Graham Chaze

Mort Goss (incumbent)

Anthony Leek

Eric Lovas

Rod McKay

Jennifer McKibbon

Rory McMillan (incumbent)

Dale Pearson

Andrew Poirier

Kirsi Ralko

Sharon Smith (incumbent)

Chris Van Walleghem

Colin Wasacase (incumbent)

