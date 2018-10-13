Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kenora
With longtime Kenora mayor Dave Canfield retiring from politics this year, the northwest, lake-encircled Ontario city is gearing up for a change in leadership.
One-term councillor Dan Reynard and lifelong Kenora resident Lydia Harlos are the two candidates hoping to fill Canfield’s shoes.
It’s a crowded race for six seats on city council, with 14 candidates on the ballot. Only one sitting councillor, Louis Roussin, isn’t seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Lydia Harlos
Dan Reynard
Councillor (6 to be elected)
Lee-Anne Carver
Graham Chaze
Mort Goss (incumbent)
Anthony Leek
Eric Lovas
Rod McKay
Jennifer McKibbon
Rory McMillan (incumbent)
Dale Pearson
Andrew Poirier
Kirsi Ralko
Sharon Smith (incumbent)
Chris Van Walleghem
Colin Wasacase (incumbent)
