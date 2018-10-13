Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Orangeville

Jeremy Williams is looking for his second term as mayor. He previously served as a town councillor from 2010 to 2014. Williams is about against local realtor Sandy Brown and therapist Darrin Davidson. Orangeville will have a new deputy mayor with Warren Maycock not seeking re-election. Former fire chief Andy Macintosh and current councillor Nick Garisto are looking to fill the seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Sandy Brown

Jeremy Williams (incumbent)

Darrin Davidson

Deputy Mayor

Andy Macintosh

Nick Garisto

Councillor (five elected)

Grant Peters

Simran Bhamu

Trevor Castiglione

Lisa Post

James Jackson

Joe Andrews

Don Kidd (incumbent)

Todd Taylor

Vic Thapar

Kelly Zammit

Robert Duthie

Debbie Sherwood