Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Orangeville
Jeremy Williams is looking for his second term as mayor. He previously served as a town councillor from 2010 to 2014. Williams is about against local realtor Sandy Brown and therapist Darrin Davidson. Orangeville will have a new deputy mayor with Warren Maycock not seeking re-election. Former fire chief Andy Macintosh and current councillor Nick Garisto are looking to fill the seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Sandy Brown
Jeremy Williams (incumbent)
Darrin Davidson
Deputy Mayor
Andy Macintosh
Nick Garisto
Councillor (five elected)
Grant Peters
Simran Bhamu
Trevor Castiglione
Lisa Post
James Jackson
Joe Andrews
Don Kidd (incumbent)
Todd Taylor
Vic Thapar
Kelly Zammit
Robert Duthie
Debbie Sherwood
