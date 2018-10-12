Ferry operator says Nova Scotia to Maine port shift decision still in the works

The operator of the Nova Scotia to Maine ferry link says the company is continuing the process of a possible move of its landing port in the state.

Bay Ferries says it’s looking at relocating from Portland to Bar Harbor and is waiting to hear from the town on whether it wants to enter into a lease for a portion of the existing ferry terminal property.

The company says officials in Bar Harbour will likely make a final determination on Tuesday.

Bay Ferries says a number of factors are at play, including fuel prices, the shorter trip from Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbour, and the continued availability of the Portland ferry terminal.

The company says it continues to have the option of extending its current lease in Portland for another season, but that ends on Nov. 15.

It also requires a commitment on the construction of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at the site, something that would cost upwards of $8 million.