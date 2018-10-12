Fire destroys Westside Road home
A home in the Westside Road area was destroyed by a fire.
The Okanagan Indian Band said the house on Louie’s Lane was engulfed in flames when crews arrived Wednesday night.
While the home and a shop burned down, the department was able to keep it from spreading to two other structures.
A man and woman got out safely.
It may have started in the living room with the cause under investigation.
