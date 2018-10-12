Westside road house fire
October 12, 2018 10:56 am

Fire destroys Westside Road home

A home in the Westside Road area was destroyed by a fire.

The Okanagan Indian Band said the house on Louie’s Lane was engulfed in flames when crews arrived Wednesday night.

While the home and a shop burned down, the department was able to keep it from spreading to two other structures.

A man and woman got out safely.

It may have started in the living room with the cause under investigation.

