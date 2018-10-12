Ottawa Senators place three players on injured reserve

The Ottawa Senators will be missing three key players for their Saturday matinee against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The club announced Friday that defenceman Cody Ceci (upper body injury) and forwards Ryan Dzingel (lower body injury) and Alex Formenton (concussion) have been placed on injured reserve.

Defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul have been recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville, Ont.

Dzingel is tied for fourth on the Senators with four points in four games, while Ceci is a top-four defenceman for Ottawa.

Formenton, 19, cracked the team out of training camp for the second year in a row and is averaging more than 11 minutes of ice time.