Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brampton

In what may be one of the most watched votes on Oct. 22, former Ontario PC Party leader Patrick Brown will challenge incumbent Linda Jeffrey for the mayor’s seat in Brampton. Brown originally registered his candidacy for Peel Regional Chair, but set his sights on the city’s top job after Premier Doug Ford cancelled the regional chair election. Jeffrey is seeking a second term as mayor after winning the 2014 election with almost 50 per cent of the vote. Five other candidates have registered including current councillor John Sprovieri, who has served since 1988.

Candidates

Mayor

Mansoor Ameersulthan

Patrick Brown

Baljit Gosal

Wesley Jackson

Linda Jeffrey (incumbent)

Vinod Kumar Mahesan

John Sprovieri

City Councillor – Ward 1 & 5

Sanjeev Bansal

Princess Boucher

Abdul Qayyum Chaudry

Imtiaz Haider

Harmanpreet Mankoo

Karanjit Singh Pandher

Don Patel

Joe Pimentel

Daryl Romeo

Rowena Santos

Josephine Tatangelo

City Councillor – Ward 2 & 6

Jermaine Chambers

Ojie F. Eghobor

Paul Mann

Jim McDowell

Lisa Pearce

M. Joseph Shaji

Joe Sidhu

Anwar Warsi

Doug Whillans (incumbent)

City Councillor – Ward 3 & 4

Jeff Bowman (incumbent)

Parin Choksi

Harpreet Singh Hansra

Omar Mansoury

Ryan Rennie

Nishi Sidhu

Tanveer Singh

City Councillor – Ward 7 & 8

Karla Bailey

Harveen Dhaliwal

Sam Kunjicka

Drew Riedstra

Cheryl Rodricks

Gurvinder Singh

Martin Singh

Mokshi Virk

Charmaine Williams

City Councillor – Ward 9 & 10

Mangaljit Dabb

Michael Farquharson

Dharmaveer Gohil

Malendra Gupta

Rohit Sidhu

Harkirat Singh

Naresh Tharani

Regional Councillor – Ward 1 & 5

Rajbir Kaur

Carman McClelland

Charles Moffatt

Harnek Rai

Mario Russo

Paul Vicente

Regional Councillor – Ward 2 & 6

Gurpreet Kaur Bains

Everton Dwight Campbell

Shannon Iyer

Allan Jones

Lateef Khaliq

Nisha Luthra

Michael Palleschi (incumbent)

Raghav Patel

Regional Councillor – Ward 3 & 4

Prabjot Grewel

Joseph Kus

Martin Medeiros (incumbent)

Chirag Patel

John Sanderson

Regional Councillor – Ward 7 & 8

Pat Fortini

Bruce Marshall

Ajay Tandon

Cody Vatcher

Regional Councillor – Ward 9 & 10

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon

Vicky Dhillon

Michelle Shaw