Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brampton
In what may be one of the most watched votes on Oct. 22, former Ontario PC Party leader Patrick Brown will challenge incumbent Linda Jeffrey for the mayor’s seat in Brampton. Brown originally registered his candidacy for Peel Regional Chair, but set his sights on the city’s top job after Premier Doug Ford cancelled the regional chair election. Jeffrey is seeking a second term as mayor after winning the 2014 election with almost 50 per cent of the vote. Five other candidates have registered including current councillor John Sprovieri, who has served since 1988.
Candidates
Mayor
Mansoor Ameersulthan
Patrick Brown
Baljit Gosal
Wesley Jackson
Linda Jeffrey (incumbent)
Vinod Kumar Mahesan
John Sprovieri
City Councillor – Ward 1 & 5
Sanjeev Bansal
Princess Boucher
Abdul Qayyum Chaudry
Imtiaz Haider
Harmanpreet Mankoo
Karanjit Singh Pandher
Don Patel
Joe Pimentel
Daryl Romeo
Rowena Santos
Josephine Tatangelo
City Councillor – Ward 2 & 6
Jermaine Chambers
Ojie F. Eghobor
Paul Mann
Jim McDowell
Lisa Pearce
M. Joseph Shaji
Joe Sidhu
Anwar Warsi
Doug Whillans (incumbent)
City Councillor – Ward 3 & 4
Jeff Bowman (incumbent)
Parin Choksi
Harpreet Singh Hansra
Omar Mansoury
Ryan Rennie
Nishi Sidhu
Tanveer Singh
City Councillor – Ward 7 & 8
Karla Bailey
Harveen Dhaliwal
Sam Kunjicka
Drew Riedstra
Cheryl Rodricks
Gurvinder Singh
Martin Singh
Mokshi Virk
Charmaine Williams
City Councillor – Ward 9 & 10
Mangaljit Dabb
Michael Farquharson
Dharmaveer Gohil
Malendra Gupta
Rohit Sidhu
Harkirat Singh
Naresh Tharani
Regional Councillor – Ward 1 & 5
Rajbir Kaur
Carman McClelland
Charles Moffatt
Harnek Rai
Mario Russo
Paul Vicente
Regional Councillor – Ward 2 & 6
Gurpreet Kaur Bains
Everton Dwight Campbell
Shannon Iyer
Allan Jones
Lateef Khaliq
Nisha Luthra
Michael Palleschi (incumbent)
Raghav Patel
Regional Councillor – Ward 3 & 4
Prabjot Grewel
Joseph Kus
Martin Medeiros (incumbent)
Chirag Patel
John Sanderson
Regional Councillor – Ward 7 & 8
Pat Fortini
Bruce Marshall
Ajay Tandon
Cody Vatcher
Regional Councillor – Ward 9 & 10
Gurpreet Singh Dhillon
Vicky Dhillon
Michelle Shaw
