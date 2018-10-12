Casino and entertainment complex to be built in Wasaga Beach

A new casino and entertainment complex is set to be built in Wasaga Beach.

According to a press release issued by the town on Thursday afternoon, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. will be building the complex in Wasaga Beach.

“This is absolutely delightful news for our community,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith said in the release. “Our team at town hall has worked diligently with Gateway the last four to five months to ensure Wasaga Beach was the chosen location for a casino.”

Smith says he is “grateful” Gateway has chosen to invest in the community and is “excited” about the job opportunities the casino will generate for the town’s residents.

“We anticipate around 400 well-paying jobs due to the casino and that is fantastic news for people who live in Wasaga Beach,” Smith said. “I am also excited by the fact our town can expect a dependable revenue stream from the casino, anywhere from $1.5 million to $2 million annually.”

According to Smith, the town will also benefit from the property tax revenue from the casino.

“We look forward to having the casino in our town and are excited about the fact it will draw thousands of new visitors to our community each year,” Smith said. “Wasaga Beach is well known for its beautiful waterfront and soon it will be synonymous with great gaming and fantastic entertainment.”

According to the release, the exact location for the casino is still to be determined.