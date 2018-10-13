Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of South Frontenac

All three men running for mayor in South Frontenac are no stranger to politics. Incumbent Ron Vandewal has served as mayor for one term, and prior to that served as councillor for two terms. Mark Schjerning has 16 years of experience working with county councils, and is a current member of the Lennox and Addington County’s senior management team. Whereas Phil Archambault ran as a Liberal in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Mayor

Ron Vandewal (incumbent)

Mark Schjerning

Phil Archambault

Council

Councillor – Bedford

Alan Revill (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Pat Barr (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillor – Loughborough

Ross Sutherland

Fran Willes

Randy Ruttan

Farrah Soaft

Councillor – Portland

Doug Morey

Ray Leonard

Brad Barbeau (incumbent)

Bruno Albano

Tom Bruce

Councillor – Storrington

Norm Roberts (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Ron Sleeth (incumbent) (acclaimed)