Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of South Frontenac
All three men running for mayor in South Frontenac are no stranger to politics. Incumbent Ron Vandewal has served as mayor for one term, and prior to that served as councillor for two terms. Mark Schjerning has 16 years of experience working with county councils, and is a current member of the Lennox and Addington County’s senior management team. Whereas Phil Archambault ran as a Liberal in the 2015 federal election.
Candidates
Mayor
Ron Vandewal (incumbent)
Mark Schjerning
Phil Archambault
Council
Councillor – Bedford
Alan Revill (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Pat Barr (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Councillor – Loughborough
Ross Sutherland
Fran Willes
Randy Ruttan
Farrah Soaft
Councillor – Portland
Doug Morey
Ray Leonard
Brad Barbeau (incumbent)
Bruno Albano
Tom Bruce
Councillor – Storrington
Norm Roberts (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Ron Sleeth (incumbent) (acclaimed)
