Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of South Frontenac

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of South Frontenac.

Google Maps


All three men running for mayor in South Frontenac are no stranger to politics. Incumbent Ron Vandewal has served as mayor for one term, and prior to that served as councillor for two terms. Mark Schjerning has 16 years of experience working with county councils, and is a current member of the Lennox and Addington County’s senior management team. Whereas Phil Archambault ran as a Liberal in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Mayor

Ron Vandewal (incumbent)
Mark Schjerning
Phil Archambault

Council

Councillor – Bedford

Alan Revill (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Pat Barr (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Councillor – Loughborough

Ross Sutherland
Fran Willes
Randy Ruttan
Farrah Soaft

Councillor – Portland

Doug Morey
Ray Leonard
Brad Barbeau (incumbent)
Bruno Albano
Tom Bruce

Councillor – Storrington

Norm Roberts (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Ron Sleeth (incumbent) (acclaimed)

