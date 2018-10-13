Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brantford

By Staff Global News

The City of Brantford is surrounded on all sides by the County of Brant.

Google Maps
A A

Chris Freil, who was Brantford’s mayor from 1994-2003 and again since 2010, has a lengthy list of challengers this time around. Kevin Davis and Dave Wrobel might be the most familiar names on the list as they are former city councillors.

Candidates 

Mayor

Barbara Berardi

Kevin Davis

Chris Friel (Incumbent)

Michael Issa

Wayne Maw

John Turmel

Dave Wrobel

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Tracey Ucci

Story continues below

Amrik Deol

Ramandeep Khokhar

Mario Lucente

Michael Sullivan

Rick Weaver (Incumbent)

Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Sandra Anderson

Warren Bechard

Alex Felsky

Erica James

Peter Sheere

John Sless (Incumbent)

John Utley (Incumbent)

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Naser Hamad

Linda Hunt

Greg Martin (Incumbent)

Dan McCreary (Incumbent)

Nicole Durnford

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Cheryl Antoski (Incumbent)

Richard Carpenter (Incumbent)

Rob Ferguson

Mike Gomon

Ward 5 (2 to be elected)

Dale Beemer

Ian Carson

Jeff Goreski

Kathryn Kissinger

Mark Littell

John ONeill

Michael Peterson

Dustin Starchuk

David Swanson

Brian Van Tilborg (Incumbent)

Joshua Wall

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barbara Berardi
Brantford election
Brantford municipal election
Chris Friel
Dave Wrobel
John Turmel
Kevin Davis
Michael Issa
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Wayne Maw

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News