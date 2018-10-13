Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brantford

Chris Freil, who was Brantford’s mayor from 1994-2003 and again since 2010, has a lengthy list of challengers this time around. Kevin Davis and Dave Wrobel might be the most familiar names on the list as they are former city councillors.

Candidates

Mayor

Barbara Berardi

Kevin Davis

Chris Friel (Incumbent)

Michael Issa

Wayne Maw

John Turmel

Dave Wrobel

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Tracey Ucci

Amrik Deol

Ramandeep Khokhar

Mario Lucente

Michael Sullivan

Rick Weaver (Incumbent)

Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Sandra Anderson

Warren Bechard

Alex Felsky

Erica James

Peter Sheere

John Sless (Incumbent)

John Utley (Incumbent)

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Naser Hamad

Linda Hunt

Greg Martin (Incumbent)

Dan McCreary (Incumbent)

Nicole Durnford

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Cheryl Antoski (Incumbent)

Richard Carpenter (Incumbent)

Rob Ferguson

Mike Gomon

Ward 5 (2 to be elected)

Dale Beemer

Ian Carson

Jeff Goreski

Kathryn Kissinger

Mark Littell

John ONeill

Michael Peterson

Dustin Starchuk

David Swanson

Brian Van Tilborg (Incumbent)

Joshua Wall