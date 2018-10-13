Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Brantford
Chris Freil, who was Brantford’s mayor from 1994-2003 and again since 2010, has a lengthy list of challengers this time around. Kevin Davis and Dave Wrobel might be the most familiar names on the list as they are former city councillors.
Candidates
Mayor
Barbara Berardi
Kevin Davis
Chris Friel (Incumbent)
Michael Issa
Wayne Maw
John Turmel
Dave Wrobel
Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
Tracey Ucci
Amrik Deol
Ramandeep Khokhar
Mario Lucente
Michael Sullivan
Rick Weaver (Incumbent)
Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
Sandra Anderson
Warren Bechard
Alex Felsky
Erica James
Peter Sheere
John Sless (Incumbent)
John Utley (Incumbent)
Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
Naser Hamad
Linda Hunt
Greg Martin (Incumbent)
Dan McCreary (Incumbent)
Nicole Durnford
Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
Cheryl Antoski (Incumbent)
Richard Carpenter (Incumbent)
Rob Ferguson
Mike Gomon
Ward 5 (2 to be elected)
Dale Beemer
Ian Carson
Jeff Goreski
Kathryn Kissinger
Mark Littell
John ONeill
Michael Peterson
Dustin Starchuk
David Swanson
Brian Van Tilborg (Incumbent)
Joshua Wall
