Renovated day program building reopens in Langenburg, Sask.

A building used for providing day programs for people with intellectual disabilities has reopened in Langenberg, Sask.

Dignitaries from across the province visited Langenburg on Thursday to celebrate the renovations made to the Langenburg and District Activity Centre (LDAC).

The LDAC currently supports 12 people with intellectual disabilities in Langenburg and Esterhazy.

“The renovations done to this building will ensure day program participants are supported in a safe and comfortable environment,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“Our government appreciates the work LDAC does, providing purpose and community for people with intellectual disabilities.”

The Ministry of Social Services provided $220,000 in renovations towards washrooms being made fully accessible, upgrades and expansions in the kitchen and program areas and landscaping improvement to help with water and drainage issues.

LDAC operates three group homes, two-day programs, a supported living program and a SARCAN depot in both Langenburg and Esterhazy.

“The renovations not only ensure we are able to provide safe and wheelchair-accessible services, but has allowed us to create a warm and inviting environment where our participants can explore new and exciting opportunities to increase their overall quality of life,” LDAC executive director Kaylee Miller said.

“We could not be more excited to have a better place to call home.”

These types of homes support the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating residential services for those with disabilities.