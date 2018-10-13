Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Milton
It will be a drastically different election in Milton this time around. The size of council will shrink from 10 seats to eight seats as the city rezoned eight districts into four. In addition, the town will also elect two extra councillors in 2018. Incumbent Mayor Gord Krantz, the province’s the longest-serving mayor, will face chellenges from Wasim Ahmed and Mian Amir Naeem.
Candidates
Mayor
Wasim Ahmed
Mian Amir Naeem
Gord Krantz (Incumbent)
Ward 1
Chris Jewell
Kristina Tesser Derksen
Cindy Lunau (Incumbent)
Mahmood Chaudhry
Ward 2
Giles vanderHolt
John Challinor
Michael Vertolli
Roy Zwolman
Sarah Jensen
Galen Naidoo Harris
Ward 3
Rick Di Lorenzo (Incumbent)
Usman Kayani
Robert Duvall (Incumbent)
Ward 4
Sameera Ali
Jean Claude Ngansoo
Khurshid Ali Khan
Syed Raza
Biren Gosai
Ward 1 regional
Colin Best (Incumbent)
Farooq Azam
Hassu Bihari
Ward 2 regional
Rick Malboeuf
Aman Singh Hans
Arnold Huffman
Falak Shoaib
Ward 3 regional
Faisal Elahi
Mike Cluett (Incumbent)
Ward 4 regional
Zeeshan Hamid
Sammy Ijaz
John Pollard
David Hertzman
Tony Lambert
