Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Milton

It will be a drastically different election in Milton this time around. The size of council will shrink from 10 seats to eight seats as the city rezoned eight districts into four. In addition, the town will also elect two extra councillors in 2018. Incumbent Mayor Gord Krantz, the province’s the longest-serving mayor, will face chellenges from Wasim Ahmed and Mian Amir Naeem.

Candidates

Mayor

Wasim Ahmed

Mian Amir Naeem

Gord Krantz (Incumbent)

Ward 1

Chris Jewell

Kristina Tesser Derksen

Cindy Lunau (Incumbent)

Mahmood Chaudhry

Ward 2

Giles vanderHolt

John Challinor

Michael Vertolli

Roy Zwolman

Sarah Jensen

Galen Naidoo Harris

Ward 3

Rick Di Lorenzo (Incumbent)

Usman Kayani

Robert Duvall (Incumbent)

Ward 4

Sameera Ali

Jean Claude Ngansoo

Khurshid Ali Khan

Syed Raza

Biren Gosai

Ward 1 regional

Colin Best (Incumbent)

Farooq Azam

Hassu Bihari

Ward 2 regional

Rick Malboeuf

Aman Singh Hans

Arnold Huffman

Falak Shoaib

Ward 3 regional

Faisal Elahi

Mike Cluett (Incumbent)

Ward 4 regional

Zeeshan Hamid

Sammy Ijaz

John Pollard

David Hertzman

Tony Lambert