Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Tillsonburg
After being defeated in the 2010 election, Stephen Molnar once again became the town’s mayor in 2014. He will face Tillsonburg’s former deputy mayor this time around as Mark Renaud has entered the race to be the town’s leader.
Candidates
Mayor
Stephen Molnar (Incumbent)
Mark Anthony Renaurd
Councillors (6 to be elected)
Maxwell (Max) Adam (Incumbent)
Cindy Allen
Dave Beres (Incumbent)
Penny Esseltine (Incumbent)
Deb Gilvesy
Sherry Hamilton
Michael (Mike) Holly
Pete Luciani
James Murphy
Chris Parker
Chris (Chrissy) Rosehart (Incumbent)
Kim Sage
