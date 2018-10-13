Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Tillsonburg

By Staff Global News

The Town of Tillsonburg is located in Oxford County.

After being defeated in the 2010 election, Stephen Molnar once again became the town’s mayor in 2014. He will face Tillsonburg’s former deputy mayor this time around as Mark Renaud has entered the race to be the town’s leader.

Candidates

Mayor

Stephen Molnar (Incumbent)

Mark Anthony Renaurd

Councillors (6 to be elected)

Maxwell (Max) Adam  (Incumbent)

Cindy Allen

Dave Beres  (Incumbent)

Penny Esseltine  (Incumbent)

Deb Gilvesy

Sherry Hamilton

Michael (Mike) Holly

Pete Luciani

James Murphy

Chris Parker

Chris (Chrissy) Rosehart  (Incumbent)

Kim Sage

