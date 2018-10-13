Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Niagara Falls
A A
Niagara Falls residents have a lot of choices ahead.
In addition to electing a mayor, residents will vote for eight councillors and three regional councillors, along with school board trustees.
Jim Diodati is seeking a third term as mayor of the city of 88,000.
Candidates
Mayor
Jim Diodati (incumbent)
Kip Finn
Dinah Lilia Mansour
Kim Craitor
City councilors (eight to be elected)
Wayne Thomson (incumbent)
Lori Lococo
Gary Baker
Tony Baldinelli
Ralph Panucci
Angela Peebles
Chris Dabrowski
Christian Bell
Jordan Cowe
Steve Ludzik
Wayne Campbell (incumbent)
Shirley Fisher
Domenic Caruso
Jamie Jones
Victor Pietrangelo (incumbent)
Daniel Faraci
Margie Manker
Lucia Baldinelli Ciampa
Anne Radojcic
Peter Fischer
Tom Stranges
Mike Strange (incumbent)
Carolynn Ioannoni (incumbent)
Norm Puttick
Kenneth Groves
Vince Kerrio (incumbent)
Joyce Morocco (incumbent)
Vito Pennimpede
Harvey Gordon
Tim Tredwell
Karen Stearne
Nick Maruca
Peter Dychtiar
Regional council candidates (three to be elected)
Selina Volpatti (incumbent)
Dianne Munro
Peter Nicholson
Anne Angelone
Tim Housser
Bob Gale (incumbent)
John Morocco
Theresa Johnson
Chris Rigas
Clarke Bitter
Dave Eke
Barbara Greenwood
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.