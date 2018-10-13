Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls residents have a lot of choices ahead.

In addition to electing a mayor, residents will vote for eight councillors and three regional councillors, along with school board trustees.

Jim Diodati is seeking a third term as mayor of the city of 88,000.

Candidates

Mayor

Jim Diodati (incumbent)

Kip Finn

Dinah Lilia Mansour

Kim Craitor

City councilors (eight to be elected)

Wayne Thomson (incumbent)

Lori Lococo





Rich MerlinoGary BakerTony BaldinelliRalph PanucciAngela PeeblesChris DabrowskiChristian BellJordan CoweSteve LudzikWayne Campbell (incumbent)Shirley FisherDomenic CarusoJamie JonesVictor Pietrangelo (incumbent)Daniel FaraciMargie MankerLucia Baldinelli CiampaAnne RadojcicPeter FischerTom StrangesMike Strange (incumbent)Carolynn Ioannoni (incumbent)Norm PuttickKenneth GrovesVince Kerrio (incumbent)Joyce Morocco (incumbent)Vito PennimpedeHarvey GordonTim TredwellKaren StearneNick MarucaPeter Dychtiar

Regional council candidates (three to be elected)

Selina Volpatti (incumbent)

Dianne Munro

Peter Nicholson

Anne Angelone

Tim Housser

Bob Gale (incumbent)

John Morocco

Theresa Johnson

Chris Rigas

Clarke Bitter

Dave Eke

Barbara Greenwood