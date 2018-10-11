Peterborough schools celebrate International day of the Girl

Students at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School are celebrating women all around the globe for International Day of the Girl. It is celebrated annually on October 11, and is an opportunity to recognize the young leaders who are creating positive change in our community.

“Someone that I’ve always aspired to be is my grade 5 teacher actually. She was told all of her life that she wasn’t able to row, she wasn’t able to curl, because she has bone conditions, but then she went on and she did what she loves, she became a curler,” said Grade 11 student, Morgan White.

Female empowerment is one topic at hand during Thursday’s town assembly hosted by MPP Peterborough Kawartha, Maryam Monsef.

Monsef says that despite all the progress that’s been made, we still have a bit of work left to do.

“When Canada’s girls and women do better, we all do better economically, our community will become stronger, and as you saw in the room here, boys guys want to be part of the solution as well, and many are,” said Monsef.

Monsef hopes to instill self confidence in all students, that they can achieve anything they put their mind to, despite people who may try to dissuade them.

“I was struck by how many of them said they had a dream, that they were excited about and then at some point someone told them that that dream was silly and dissuaded them from pursuing it,” said Monsef.

“I hope that everyone knows that you’re strong enough to do anything and that no matter what anyone tells you, push forward you’re never too young, too short, too ugly for anything,” said Mikayla Bertrand.

In honor of women’s history month in Canada, there will be a presentation on October 27 at Showplace in Peterborough to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women

of all ages.