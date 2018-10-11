Frosty nights, warm days ahead in the Okanagan weather forecast

Clouds were once again kicking around Thursday morning across the Okanagan, but they came with some sunny breaks.

That sunshine helped boost temperatures up from the freezing mark where they started the day to double digits in the afternoon.

After lingering from Thursday night into Friday, clouds will finally start to clear as a big upper ridge of high pressure builds as conditions cool down toward the freezing mark in the morning with a risk of frost.

A dry cold front passing through the region on Friday will kick up breezy north-northwesterly winds during the day, with gusts of 50 km/h possible at times in the afternoon after an afternoon high in the teens is reached.

Frost is likely again both Saturday and Sunday mornings, as pure blue skies and sunshine kick in to start the weekend, with daytime highs making it up into the mid-teens in the afternoon.

A few more clouds may move in across the region after a sunny and frosty start to the day on Sunday, with temperatures diving below freezing for the second day this season in the morning.

The upper ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen during the work week, which will pop daytime highs up even further, into the 16 and 17 degree range by mid-week.

