Ontario municipal election 2018: District Municipality of Muskoka

Ontario’s cottage country, the District Municipality of Muskoka is located between Georgian Bay and Algonquin Provincial Park.

The district consists of six municipalities Bracebridge, Hunstville, Gravenhurst, Georgian Bay, Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes and has a population of 60,599 (2016).

The district is governed by a 23 member council consisting of a district chair, the mayors of each member municipality and 16 district councillors.

The district chair will be elected by the newly elected members of Muskoka District council at the inaugural meeting on Dec. 10.

Candidates

Town of Gravenhurst

Mayor

Paul Kelly (acclaimed)

District Councillor

John Gordon

Randy Jorgensen

Sandy Cairns (incumbent)

Heidi Lorenz

Town of Bracebridge

Mayor

Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini

Graydon Smith (incumbent)

District and Town Councillors

Steve Clement (incumbent)

Rick Hallam

Rick Maloney

Don Smith (incumbent)

Township of Muskoka Lakes

Mayor

Donald Furniss (incumbent)

Phil Harding

Terry Ledger

District and Township Councillor Ward A/ Ward 1

Brian Mayer

Rith-Ellen Nishikawa (incumbent)

District and Township Councillor Ward B/ Ward 2

Allen Edwards (incumbent)

Larrie MacRae

District and Township Councillor Ward C/ Ward 3

Jean-Ann Baranik

Frank Jaglowitz

Township of Georgian Bay

Mayor

Larry Braid (incumbent)

Peter Koetsier

District Councillor Wards 1 and 3

Kristian Granziano

Paul Wiancko (incumbent)

District Councillor Wards 2 and 4

Peter Cooper (incumbent)

Alan Waffle

Town of Huntsville

Mayor

Scott Aitchison

Peggy Peterson

Town and District Councillor

Nancy Alcock (incumbent)

Lillian Fraser

Helena Renwick

Bob Stone

Brian Thompson (incumbent)

Tim Withey

Lake of Bays

Mayor

Charles Cooper

Terry Glover

Bob Young (incumbent)

District Councillor Franklin/Sinclair

Martin Mann

Mike Peppard

District Councillor Ridout/McLean

Robert Adam Lacroix (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Population (2016)

60,599

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$81,526