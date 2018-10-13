Ontario municipal election 2018: District Municipality of Muskoka
Ontario’s cottage country, the District Municipality of Muskoka is located between Georgian Bay and Algonquin Provincial Park.
The district consists of six municipalities Bracebridge, Hunstville, Gravenhurst, Georgian Bay, Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes and has a population of 60,599 (2016).
The district is governed by a 23 member council consisting of a district chair, the mayors of each member municipality and 16 district councillors.
The district chair will be elected by the newly elected members of Muskoka District council at the inaugural meeting on Dec. 10.
Candidates
Town of Gravenhurst
Mayor
Paul Kelly (acclaimed)
District Councillor
John Gordon
Randy Jorgensen
Sandy Cairns (incumbent)
Heidi Lorenz
Town of Bracebridge
Mayor
Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini
Graydon Smith (incumbent)
District and Town Councillors
Steve Clement (incumbent)
Rick Hallam
Rick Maloney
Don Smith (incumbent)
Township of Muskoka Lakes
Mayor
Donald Furniss (incumbent)
Phil Harding
Terry Ledger
District and Township Councillor Ward A/ Ward 1
Brian Mayer
Rith-Ellen Nishikawa (incumbent)
District and Township Councillor Ward B/ Ward 2
Allen Edwards (incumbent)
Larrie MacRae
District and Township Councillor Ward C/ Ward 3
Jean-Ann Baranik
Frank Jaglowitz
Township of Georgian Bay
Mayor
Larry Braid (incumbent)
Peter Koetsier
District Councillor Wards 1 and 3
Kristian Granziano
Paul Wiancko (incumbent)
District Councillor Wards 2 and 4
Peter Cooper (incumbent)
Alan Waffle
Town of Huntsville
Mayor
Scott Aitchison
Peggy Peterson
Town and District Councillor
Nancy Alcock (incumbent)
Lillian Fraser
Helena Renwick
Bob Stone
Brian Thompson (incumbent)
Tim Withey
Lake of Bays
Mayor
Charles Cooper
Terry Glover
Bob Young (incumbent)
District Councillor Franklin/Sinclair
Martin Mann
Mike Peppard
District Councillor Ridout/McLean
Robert Adam Lacroix (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Population (2016)
60,599
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$81,526
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.