Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Bracebridge
Located in the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, the Town of Bracebridge is one of six municipalities within the District Municipality of Muskoka. Bracebridge has a population of 16,010 (2016).
The town’s council is comprised of one mayor, five ward councilors and three district councilors.
Graydon Smith is seeking re-election for the town’s top spot and is running against Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini who was elected as a district councillor in 2014.
Candidates
Mayor
Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini
Graydon Smith (incumbent)
District and Town Councillors
Steve Clement (incumbent)
Rick Hallam
Rick Maloney
Don Smith (incumbent)
Councillor (Bracebridge Ward)
Kimberly Hayes-Rogers
Chris Wilson (incumbent)
Councillor (Monck/Muskoka Ward)
Michael Gooch
Mark Quemby (incumbent)
Councillor (Macaulay Ward)
Ruthann Cook
Paul Everitt
Andrew Struthers
Tom Young
Councillor (Draper Ward)
Archie Buie (incumbent)
Councillor (Oakley Ward)
Barb McMurray (incumbent)
Population (2016)
16,010
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$81,447
Political representation
Federal
Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
Provincial
Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka
