Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Bracebridge

Located in the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, the Town of Bracebridge is one of six municipalities within the District Municipality of Muskoka. Bracebridge has a population of 16,010 (2016).

The town’s council is comprised of one mayor, five ward councilors and three district councilors.

Graydon Smith is seeking re-election for the town’s top spot and is running against Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini who was elected as a district councillor in 2014.

Candidates

Mayor

Lori-Lynn Giaschi-Pacini

Graydon Smith (incumbent)

District and Town Councillors

Steve Clement (incumbent)

Rick Hallam

Rick Maloney

Don Smith (incumbent)

Councillor (Bracebridge Ward)

Kimberly Hayes-Rogers

Chris Wilson (incumbent)

Councillor (Monck/Muskoka Ward)

Michael Gooch

Mark Quemby (incumbent)

Councillor (Macaulay Ward)

Ruthann Cook

Paul Everitt

Andrew Struthers

Tom Young

Councillor (Draper Ward)

Archie Buie (incumbent)

Councillor (Oakley Ward)

Barb McMurray (incumbent)

Population (2016)

16,010

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$81,447

Political representation

Federal

Tony Clement (Conservative Party of Canada) – Parry Sound-Muskoka

Provincial

Norm Miller (Progressive Conservative) – Parry Sound-Muskoka