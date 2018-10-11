Sask. tendering road projects early for 2019 construction season

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure says while a successful construction season is coming to an end, work is already underway for 2019.

Officials said capital projects for next season will be tendered early to allow them to secure contractors ahead of schedule, and mitigate the risk of inflationary pressures.

“Tendering earlier and the government’s long-term financial commitment into highways and infrastructure has facilitated effective planning for our members,” Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association president Shantel Lipp said in a press release.

“By getting the necessary resources in place, our members can begin work sooner than previously.”

Over 25 projects and more than 600 kilometres of highway improvements are already planned.

The fall tender plan includes:

resurfacing Highway 1 west of Swift Current;

grading and paving passing lanes on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw;

Highway 7 passing lanes between Rosetown and Kindersley;

resurfacing Highway 15 west of Kenaston;

grading and paving passing lanes on Highway 39 between Estevan and Weyburn; and

resurfacing Highway 305 near Dalmeny.

Although the main construction season is wrapping up, some work occurs year-round. Drivers are asked to keep safety in mind and adhere to all construction zones.