New passing lanes have opened on Highway 6 south of Regina

New passing lanes have opened on Highway 6 between Regina and Corinne.

Completion of this work marks the first opening of the first set of passing lanes on the highway. Another set of passing lanes are set to open next week.

The construction is part of a project that is building several sets of passing lanes between Regina and Estevan in the highest traffic areas on Highway 6 and 39, as well as twinning a short section of Highway 39.

“This is a major trade route for Canada and the U.S. and we are very pleased to see safety improvements to the Highway 6 and 39 corridor,” South Central Transportation Planning Committee chairperson Lee Finishen said.

“We look forward to working in conjunction with the Government of Saskatchewan on improvements to other corridors in the area including Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.”

The Highway 6 and 39 corridor improvements are a cost shared at 50 per cent with the provincial and federal governments.

In addition to the work underway in southern Saskatchewan, construction of two sets of passing lanes on Highway 4 between North Battleford and Cochin are on schedule to be completed later this fall.

Pre-construction work is also underway for passing lanes on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw, Highway 5 between Saskatoon and Highway 2, Highway 7 from Rosetown to the Alberta border, and Highway 9 and 10 between Canora and Melville.