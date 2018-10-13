Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Orillia

The City of Orillia is located in central Ontario situated between Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe within the County of Simcoe. Orillia has a population of 30,546 (2016).

The city is divided into five wards and residents are represented municipally by eight city councillors and one mayor.

Steve Clarke is seeking re-election. Clarke captured 8,090 votes in 2014, claiming 89 per cent of the votes. This election he is up against long-time Orillia resident Gord Launchbury for the mayor spot.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Clarke (incumbent)

Gord Launchbury

Ward 1

Ken Abbott

David Campbell

Ted Emond (incumbent)

Ward 2

Ralph Cipolla (incumbent)

Harold Dougall

Rob Kloostra (incumbent)

Tshweu Moleme

Ward 3

Mason Ainsworth (incumbent)

Betsy Gross

Jay Fallis

Fior Tucci

Jodie Wilson

Ward 4

Pat Hehn (incumbent)

Peter Hislop

Stephanie Kenny

Tim Lauer (incumbent)

Ed Novosky

Andrew Shuttleworth

Richard Weese

Population (2016)

30,546

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$72,186

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

67/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

73/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Bruce Stanton (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-North

Provincial

Jill Dunlop (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-North