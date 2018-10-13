Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Orillia
The City of Orillia is located in central Ontario situated between Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe within the County of Simcoe. Orillia has a population of 30,546 (2016).
The city is divided into five wards and residents are represented municipally by eight city councillors and one mayor.
Steve Clarke is seeking re-election. Clarke captured 8,090 votes in 2014, claiming 89 per cent of the votes. This election he is up against long-time Orillia resident Gord Launchbury for the mayor spot.
Candidates
Mayor
Steve Clarke (incumbent)
Gord Launchbury
Ward 1
Ken Abbott
David Campbell
Ted Emond (incumbent)
Ward 2
Ralph Cipolla (incumbent)
Harold Dougall
Rob Kloostra (incumbent)
Tshweu Moleme
Ward 3
Mason Ainsworth (incumbent)
Betsy Gross
Jay Fallis
Fior Tucci
Jodie Wilson
Ward 4
Pat Hehn (incumbent)
Peter Hislop
Stephanie Kenny
Tim Lauer (incumbent)
Ed Novosky
Andrew Shuttleworth
Richard Weese
Population (2016)
30,546
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$72,186
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
67/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
73/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Bruce Stanton (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-North
Provincial
Jill Dunlop (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-North
