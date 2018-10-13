Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Orillia

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Orillia.

Google Maps
A A

The City of Orillia is located in central Ontario situated between Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe within the County of Simcoe. Orillia has a population of 30,546 (2016).

The city is divided into five wards and residents are represented municipally by eight city councillors and one mayor.

Steve Clarke is seeking re-election. Clarke captured 8,090 votes in 2014, claiming 89 per cent of the votes. This election he is up against long-time Orillia resident Gord Launchbury for the mayor spot.

Candidates

Story continues below

Mayor

Steve Clarke (incumbent)

Gord Launchbury

Ward 1

Ken Abbott

David Campbell

Ted Emond (incumbent)

Ward 2

Ralph Cipolla (incumbent)

Harold Dougall

Rob Kloostra (incumbent)

Tshweu Moleme

Ward 3

Mason Ainsworth (incumbent)

Betsy Gross

Jay Fallis

Fior Tucci

Jodie Wilson

Ward 4

Pat Hehn (incumbent)

Peter Hislop

Stephanie Kenny

Tim Lauer (incumbent)

Ed Novosky

Andrew Shuttleworth

Richard Weese

Population (2016)

30,546

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$72,186

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

67/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

73/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Bruce Stanton (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-North

Provincial

Jill Dunlop (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-North

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Orillia
Gord Launchbury
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Orillia
Orillia election
Orillia municipal election
Steve Clarke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News