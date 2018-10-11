Child sexual abuse imagery uploaded to the cloud, Fort Rouge senior arrested

A 72-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with possession of child pornography.

Gary Anthony Shady is in custody after the police Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigated child sexual abuse imagery that was found on an online storage/cloud computing service.

The service provider notified the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the US, who passed the information on to Canadian authorities and the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police seized an electronic device displaying child sexual abuse images after executing a search warrant on a Fort Rouge home.

Information of tips about the online sexual exploitation of children can be made at cybertip.ca.

