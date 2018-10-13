Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Collingwood

Situated on Nottawasaga Bay on the southern point of Georgian Bay, the Town of Collingwood is located within the County of Simcoe.

Collingwood has a population of 21,793 (2016). Residents of the town are represented municipally by seven councilors, a deputy mayor and one mayor.

Sandra Cooper who has served as the town’s mayor since 2010 is not seeking re-election. Three new candidates Michael Blair, Brian Saunderson and John Trude are all vying for the top spot.

Candidates

Mayor

Michael Blair

Brian Saunderson

John Trude

Deputy Mayor

Ian Chadwick

Keith Hull

Councillors (7 to be elected)

Stephen Aldred

Christopher Baines

Stuart Beeston

Steve Berman

Jason Booth

Nick Brindisi

Tina Comi

Shawn Cooper

George Dickenson

Deb Doherty (incumbent)

Cam Ecclestone (incumbent)

Tim Fryer (incumbent)

Sal Greco

Yvonne Hamlin

Kathy Jeffery (incumbent)

Kathleen Knoll

Bob Madigan (incumbent)

Mariane McLeod

Dale West

Population (2016)

21,793

Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015

$81,541

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

44/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey

Provincial

Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey