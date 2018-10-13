Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Collingwood
Situated on Nottawasaga Bay on the southern point of Georgian Bay, the Town of Collingwood is located within the County of Simcoe.
Collingwood has a population of 21,793 (2016). Residents of the town are represented municipally by seven councilors, a deputy mayor and one mayor.
Sandra Cooper who has served as the town’s mayor since 2010 is not seeking re-election. Three new candidates Michael Blair, Brian Saunderson and John Trude are all vying for the top spot.
Candidates
Mayor
Michael Blair
Brian Saunderson
John Trude
Deputy Mayor
Ian Chadwick
Keith Hull
Councillors (7 to be elected)
Stephen Aldred
Christopher Baines
Stuart Beeston
Steve Berman
Jason Booth
Nick Brindisi
Tina Comi
Shawn Cooper
George Dickenson
Deb Doherty (incumbent)
Cam Ecclestone (incumbent)
Tim Fryer (incumbent)
Sal Greco
Yvonne Hamlin
Kathy Jeffery (incumbent)
Kathleen Knoll
Bob Madigan (incumbent)
Mariane McLeod
Dale West
Population (2016)
21,793
Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015
$81,541
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
44/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
32/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey
Provincial
Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey
