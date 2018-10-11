Calgary police arrest 2 in $8M drug bust

A three-month investigation has resulted in one of the biggest drug seizures in Calgary police history.

On Oct. 4, Calgary police stopped a Dodge Caravan. A search of the vehicle found 66 kilograms of cocaine and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said in a news release Thursday.

About $41,000 in cash was also found in the van, police said.

Police said the combined street value of the drugs is $8 million.

“This is one of the largest drug seizures in [Calgary Police Service] history and a substantial drug seizure in the province of Alberta,” police said.

Police said two men have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Navjot Singh, 23, and Gurjeet Ghotra, 20, have been charged with two counts each of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police added that additional charges may be pending.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.