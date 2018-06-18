Six-year sentence handed to Calgary man involved in drug-related shooting

A Calgary man was sentenced Friday to six years in jail for his role in the death of Jonathan Schmeikal.

Last November, Dyson White pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the September 2015 shooting.

Schmeikal, 34, was shot and his body was dumped in the middle of a Forest Lawn street.

According to Alberta Justice, a judge handed White, 39, his sentence on Friday. With credit for time already served, he has a little more than two years remaining on his sentence.

Another man, Jerry Cody Goodeagle, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and was sentenced in February to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.