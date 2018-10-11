World
October 11, 2018 11:44 am
Updated: October 11, 2018 12:01 pm

‘Babysitting while black’: Woman calls police on man looking after white children

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Woman calls police on black Georgia man taking care of white children.

A A

MARIETTA, Ga. – A white woman who spotted a black man babysitting two white children called police and then followed them home in Georgia.

READ MORE: A ‘part of daily life’: Racial profiling and shopping while black in Canada

WGCL-TV reported Tuesday that the woman stopped Corey Lewis outside a Cobb County Walmart and asked to speak to the kids. He refused, so she called police and followed them to his home.

An officer arrived and questioned the children, ages 6 and 10, and called their parents, David Parker and Dana Mango. The couple says Lewis is a family friend and their son attends his youth program.

Mango says the officer told her Lewis was questioned because he’s a black man driving around with two white children.

Parker said he guesses “B-W-B is the new thing, babysitting while black.”

READ MORE: Man takes ‘driving while black’ case to Quebec Superior Court

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
babysitting while black
Cobb County
Racism
Racism in America
while black

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News