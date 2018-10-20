Guelph municipal election 2018: A last minute voters guide
Guelph residents will be casting their ballots on Monday in the 2018 municipal election.
Polling stations will open at 10 a.m. and all voting will officially be over by 8 p.m. City officials say the results should come in quickly.
The city spent $80,000 mailing voter cards to eligible voters, which contains information on where and how to vote.
Voters should bring identification with their current address on it along with their voter card.
Voters will be deciding on a mayor, two councillors for each of the six wards and in some cases, a school trustee.
Roughly 5,400 residents already voted in advance polls.
Where to vote
To find out which ward you are in, you can type your address into the city’s website, which has also provided a list of voting stations for each ward.
However, voters in Guelph are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling station within their ward on election day.
How to vote
Voters are required to show one piece of identification with a name and Guelph address.
Photo ID is not required.
Some examples of identification include a driver’s licence, a photo ID card, a pay stub, a bank statement or a utility bill.
Voter information cards are not required to vote and can’t be used as the only piece of identification to vote.
A list of acceptable identification is on the city’s website.
One voting location in each ward will be equipped with accessible ballot marking devices. More information can be obtained by calling 519-837-5625.
Guelph’s mayoral candidates
The race for the mayor’s seat in Guelph is between the incumbent Cam Guthrie and former Ontario NDP candidate Aggie Mlynarz.
Guthrie has campaigned with “A Stronger, Safe Community” platform that includes an “immediate investment” of up to $750,000 per year to Guelph police to combat property thefts, drugs and speeding.
Guthrie has repeatedly said in debates and interviews that Guelph is on the right track, but Mlynarz has called the mayor’s leadership into question.
She has also criticized Guthrie for campaigning with select candidates and argued that he is running a slate of candidates to gain control of council.
Mlynarz’s platform features three pillars: city services and infrastructure, community well-being, and sustainability and future development.
Guthrie has served on city council for eight years after being first elected as Ward 4 councillor in 2010.
Mlynarz’s first taste of politics came earlier this year when she ran for the Ontario New Democrats in the provincial election and finish third.
She has lived in Guelph for more than 20 years and holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Guelph’s theatre studies department.
A complete list of registered and certified mayoral, ward council candidates is below. Hyperlinks to each of the candidates’ campaign websites are included, if available.
Candidates for the City of Guelph
Mayor
Cam Guthrie (Incumbent)
Ward 1 (Two elected)
Jax Thornton
Bob Bell (Incumbent)
Dave Heffernan
Dan Gibson (Incumbent)
Barbara Mann
Ward 2 (Two elected)
Sudha Sharma
James Gordon (Incumbent)
Ward 3 (Two elected)
June Hofland (Incumbent)
Phil Allt (Incumbent)
Ward 4 (Two elected)
Christine Billings (Incumbent)
Mike Salisbury (Incumbent)
Ward 5 (Two elected)
Cathy Downer (Incumbent)
Leanne Piper (Incumbent)
Ward 6 (Two elected)
Lise Burcher
Mark MacKinnon (Incumbent)
Candidates for the Upper Grand District School Board
Wards 1 and 5 (two elected)
Mark Bailey (Incumbent)
Ashlee McMillan
Juanita Burnett
Martha MacNeil (Incumbent)
Joanna Enders
Susan Carey
Wards 2, 3 and 4 (Two elected)
Susan Moziar (Incumbent)
Linda Busuttil (Incumbent)
Wards 6 and Puslinch (One elected)
Bernie Kehler
Seleena Reid
Marty Fairbairn (Incumbent)
Kevin Parkinson Bowman
James Kerr
Aisha Jahangir
Candidates for the Wellington Catholic District School Board
Guelph (Four Elected)
Phil Andrews
Sebastian Dal Bo (Incumbent)
Vikki Dupuis (Incumbent)
Marino Gazzola (Incumbent)
Joe Tersigni (Incumbent)
