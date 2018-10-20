Guelph municipal election 2018: A last minute voters guide

Guelph residents will be casting their ballots on Monday in the 2018 municipal election.

Polling stations will open at 10 a.m. and all voting will officially be over by 8 p.m. City officials say the results should come in quickly.

The city spent $80,000 mailing voter cards to eligible voters, which contains information on where and how to vote.

Voters should bring identification with their current address on it along with their voter card.

Voters will be deciding on a mayor, two councillors for each of the six wards and in some cases, a school trustee.

Roughly 5,400 residents already voted in advance polls.

Where to vote

To find out which ward you are in, you can type your address into the city’s website, which has also provided a list of voting stations for each ward.

However, voters in Guelph are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling station within their ward on election day.

How to vote

Voters are required to show one piece of identification with a name and Guelph address.

Photo ID is not required.

Some examples of identification include a driver’s licence, a photo ID card, a pay stub, a bank statement or a utility bill.

Voter information cards are not required to vote and can’t be used as the only piece of identification to vote.

A list of acceptable identification is on the city’s website.

One voting location in each ward will be equipped with accessible ballot marking devices. More information can be obtained by calling 519-837-5625.

Guelph’s mayoral candidates

The race for the mayor’s seat in Guelph is between the incumbent Cam Guthrie and former Ontario NDP candidate Aggie Mlynarz.

Guthrie has campaigned with “A Stronger, Safe Community” platform that includes an “immediate investment” of up to $750,000 per year to Guelph police to combat property thefts, drugs and speeding.

Guthrie has repeatedly said in debates and interviews that Guelph is on the right track, but Mlynarz has called the mayor’s leadership into question.

She has also criticized Guthrie for campaigning with select candidates and argued that he is running a slate of candidates to gain control of council.

Mlynarz’s platform features three pillars: city services and infrastructure, community well-being, and sustainability and future development.

Guthrie has served on city council for eight years after being first elected as Ward 4 councillor in 2010.

Mlynarz’s first taste of politics came earlier this year when she ran for the Ontario New Democrats in the provincial election and finish third.

She has lived in Guelph for more than 20 years and holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Guelph’s theatre studies department.

A complete list of registered and certified mayoral, ward council candidates is below. Hyperlinks to each of the candidates’ campaign websites are included, if available.

Candidates for the City of Guelph

Mayor

Cam Guthrie (Incumbent)

Aggie Mlynarz

Ward 1 (Two elected)

Jax Thornton

Bob Bell (Incumbent)

Dave Heffernan

Dan Gibson (Incumbent)

Mark Gernon

Barbara Mann

Jamie Killingsworth

Charlene Downey

Ward 2 (Two elected)

Sudha Sharma

Dorothe Fair

Mary Thring

Jonathan Knowles

James Gordon (Incumbent)

Rodrigo Goller

Ward 3 (Two elected)

Steven Petric

June Hofland (Incumbent)

Patrick Sheridan

Phil Allt (Incumbent)

Jason Dodge

Ward 4 (Two elected)

Christine Billings (Incumbent)

Matt Saunders

Brendan Clark

Peter Hamtak

Eli Ridder

Mike Salisbury (Incumbent)

Indu Arora

Ward 5 (Two elected)

Alex Green

Cathy Downer (Incumbent)

Leanne Piper (Incumbent)

Ward 6 (Two elected)

Usha Arora

Anshu Khurana

Lise Burcher

Mark MacKinnon (Incumbent)

Stacy Cooper

Dominique O’Rourke

Candidates for the Upper Grand District School Board

Wards 1 and 5 (two elected)

Mark Bailey (Incumbent)

Luke Weiler

Ashlee McMillan

Juanita Burnett

Jordan Lemcke

Martha MacNeil (Incumbent)

Joanna Enders

Susan Carey

Wards 2, 3 and 4 (Two elected)

Mike Foley

Susan Moziar (Incumbent)

Linda Busuttil (Incumbent)

Tina Danese

Wards 6 and Puslinch (One elected)

Bernie Kehler

Seleena Reid

Raquel Beitz

Marty Fairbairn (Incumbent)

Kevin Parkinson Bowman

James Kerr

Aisha Jahangir

Jolly Bedi

Candidates for the Wellington Catholic District School Board

Guelph (Four Elected)

Phil Andrews

Bill Krusky

Sebastian Dal Bo (Incumbent)

Vikki Dupuis (Incumbent)

Marino Gazzola (Incumbent)

Joe Tersigni (Incumbent)