Trump: ‘Under the rules of #MeToo I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore’

U.S. President Donald Trump took a dig at the #MeToo movement at a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night — the very same event he defended holding despite Hurricane Michael bearing down on southeastern states.

At one point at the rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Penn., Trump was set to use an expression, but said “under the rules of #MeToo I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore.

“It’s the person that got away,” he said.

WATCH: Trump sends out thoughts and prayers to those in path of Hurricane Michael

“See, it was a little different in the old days,” Trump continued.

“There is an expression, but we’ll change the expression, ‘Pennsylvania was always the person that got away.’ That’s pretty good, right?”

It wasn’t clear precisely which phrase Trump was talking about.

But Twitter users largely speculated he meant the saying, “the one that got away.”

READ MORE: Jean Chretien says rise of Donald Trump heralds end of American empire

Trump’s remark came at a rally that took place as a major hurricane bore down on states such as Florida and North Carolina, before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm known as “Michael” was packing maximum winds of 120 km/h on Wednesday night, as well as a storm surge warning for the area between Panama City and Keaton Beach, Fla.

WATCH: Trump defends holding rally as Hurricane Michael devastates southeastern U.S.

Trump defended his presence at the rally, saying there were “thousands of people” lined up and waiting to hear him speak.

“In the meantime, we have it very well covered in Florida, from the White House, from here, from what’s on the plane and we’ll be back very shortly,” he said.

“But it would have been very, very unfair to thousands of people that you see over there.”