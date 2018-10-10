A Wild kickoff to Kelowna’s BreakOut West Music Festival

For the last three years, The Wild have been taking their brand of take-no-prisoners rock and roll around the world.

“That’s what our whole thing is geared around, playing live, being a real rock-and-roll band, road dogs and just doing it,” said The Wild’s Dylan Villain.

But this week, the boys are back in town and BreakOut West has set the stage for one hell of a homecoming for The Wild.

“They are the best local rock band and they are taking the world by storm and we’ve got them,” said Heather Sharpe of BreakOut West.

Thursday night’s festival kick off concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre promises to be more of a wild, kick in the teeth.

“We play loud, hard, fast rock and roll music for people who like loud, hard, fast rock and roll music,” Villain said.

Need proof? The last time the Wild rocked the KCT…

“It was nuts. We drank the venue out of booze,” Villain said.

For their part, The Wild are just happy they could fit the show into a already packed tour line up for 2018.

“The fact that we are sneaking this show between the U.S. and Europe, it feels great,” Villian said.

And like that old cliche, there’s no rest for the wicked, there’s no rest for The Wild as they’ll head right back out on the road immediately after the gig.