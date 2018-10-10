Saskatoon weather outlook: more snow, rain and cold ahead

Coldest air in half a year returns to Saskatoon with rain and snow in the forecast ahead.

Wednesday

Wednesday, Oct. 10 brought in the coldest morning Saskatoon has ever seen for that date, breaking the previous record of -8.9 C set in 1919.

It was also the first time the city had recorded minus double digit temperature in nearly half a year, since April 13.

After starting the day out at -11 with wind chills making it feel like -15, we managed to warm all the way up above freezing before noon under sunny skies.

Blue skies and sunshine linger through the rest of the day as we heat up to an afternoon high around 4 C.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies sticking around for yet another night will allow temperatures to plunge back into minus double digits yet again with wind chills diving into the minus teens.

Thursday

-15 is around what it’ll feel like again as you’re heading out the door Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies.

Lovely sunshine with just a few clouds will once again stick around through the day thanks to a high pressure system sliding by with an afternoon high aiming to make it into mid-single digits.

Friday

A system sliding in on Friday will bring in some rain to start the day that is likely to transition over to snow into the evening with a brief period of freezing rain possible in between.

Temperatures will hop back into mid-single digits for an afternoon high with winds picking up in the evening up to 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible.

Weekend outlook

Gusty winds and some snow may linger under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with an afternoon high struggling to get above freezing before sunshine and mid-single digit temperatures return on Sunday.

