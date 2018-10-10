Fire at Oakville apartment building sends 2 to hospital

An apartment building in Oakville had to be partially evacuated due a fire.

READ MORE: Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, on the fifth floor of a building on Dorval Drive.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported, but two residents were taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 52, seriously injured in crash near QEW bridge in Oakville

Due to the amount of smoke that was present within the area, the building was partially evacuated and buses were brought in to accommodate the displaced residents.