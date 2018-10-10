Canada
October 10, 2018 11:52 am

Halifax court hears British sailor accused of sexual assault ‘mooned’ woman in barracks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Darren Smalley, left, a British sailor charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, heads from Supreme Court in Halifax on September 4, 2018.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A Halifax woman says a British sailor accused of gang rape exposed his buttocks to her on the night of the alleged incident in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base.

Sarah Rutledge testified she was at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015, hanging out with members of the Royal Navy hockey team that she had met at a downtown Halifax bar a few nights before.

READ MORE: British sailor’s sexual assault trial hears from police investigators

The 25-year-old woman says at one point in a barracks room, the lights were turned off and when they were turned back on, Darren Smalley’s buttocks were in close range to her face.

She says she thought it was weird that he “mooned” her because she did not know him, but she was having a fun night, so she laughed it off.

Later in the evening she saw two women, who matched the description of the complainant in the case and her friend, and they appeared to be laughing as they walked through the hallway of the barracks.

Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
12 Wing Shearwater
Assault
British Sailor
Crime
Darren Smalley
Halifax
Military
Royal Navy
Sailor
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News