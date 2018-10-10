Halifax court hears British sailor accused of sexual assault ‘mooned’ woman in barracks

A Halifax woman says a British sailor accused of gang rape exposed his buttocks to her on the night of the alleged incident in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base.

Sarah Rutledge testified she was at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015, hanging out with members of the Royal Navy hockey team that she had met at a downtown Halifax bar a few nights before.

The 25-year-old woman says at one point in a barracks room, the lights were turned off and when they were turned back on, Darren Smalley’s buttocks were in close range to her face.

She says she thought it was weird that he “mooned” her because she did not know him, but she was having a fun night, so she laughed it off.

Later in the evening she saw two women, who matched the description of the complainant in the case and her friend, and they appeared to be laughing as they walked through the hallway of the barracks.

Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.