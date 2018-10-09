British sailor’s sexual assault trial hears from police investigators

The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang rape at a Halifax-area military base is hearing today from officers who investigated the case.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Ian Hutchison, military police Sgt. Tyler Bruce-Hayes confirmed that Darren Smalley was arrested and charged before police interviewed other members of the Royal Navy hockey team.

The men were in the Halifax area participating in a naval hockey tournament at the time of the alleged incident in the barracks of 12 Wing Shearwater in April 2015, where a young woman said she was sexually assaulted by at least three men.

Bruce-Hayes was questioned at the trial in September, but his testimony was not completed because Smalley’s co-accused Simon Radford was admitted to hospital with a serious infection, delaying proceedings.

The charges against Radford have been stayed, but can be reinstituted within a year.

Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in a case that once involved four accused.