Virginia town threatens jail time for anyone trick-or-treating over age 12

A town in Virginia is taking the “trick” part of trick-or-treating extra seriously this year.

The city of Chesapeake’s ordinance code noted anyone engaging in any “trick-or-treat” activities over the age of 12 or after 8 p.m. will be found guilty of a misdemeanour, News 9 reported. The city has a designated trick-or-treating time between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“[This person] shall be punished by a fine of not less than US$10 nor more than US$100 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both,” the code stated.

READ MORE: How old is too old to trick-or-treat?

And according to a statement released by the city, police will be focused on making sure the evening is safe for everyone, rather than actively seeking out people over the age of 12.

There are caveats, however — all of these rules don’t necessarily mean you can’t go out trick-or-treating if you’re older than 12.

WATCH: Halloween safety reminder for drivers



If you’re with a younger sibling out on a candy run, this is not considered an issue. But if you’re caught smashing or stealing pumpkins, there will be consequences.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police dish out tips to ensure Halloween is a treat

News 9 adds other Virginia cities like Newport News and Norfolk also have similar age restrictions when it comes to trick-or-treating.

“If any person beyond the seventh grade of school or over 12 years of age shall engage in the activity commonly known as ‘trick or treat’ or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, such person shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor,” Newport News’ ordinance code stated.

READ MORE: Sewing needle found in Hamilton child’s chocolate bar on Halloween night

It’s not only American cities trying out these restrictions. In 2017, the city of Bathurst, N.B., banned older teens from trick-or-treating altogether and set a curfew of 7 p.m.

Anyone caught on the streets looking for treats would have been fined up to $200.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel