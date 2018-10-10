LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Michael is gathering strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, set to make landfall along Florida’s Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Too late to evacuate: Florida residents told to seek shelter as Hurricane Michael looms

FEMA officials have warned residents to evacuate if they can as forecasters predict deadly storm surge, heavy rains and catastrophic winds.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle.

WATCH: Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 4 ahead of landfall in Florida