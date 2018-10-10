Live
October 10, 2018 10:16 am
Updated: October 10, 2018 10:18 am

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida as Category 4 storm

By Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Updates from Florida as Category 4 Hurricane Michael nears

Hurricane Michael is gathering strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, set to make landfall along Florida’s Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

FEMA officials have warned residents to evacuate if they can as forecasters predict deadly storm surge, heavy rains and catastrophic winds.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle.

Global News