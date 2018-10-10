Used needles increasing in Vimy Ridge Park, says Wolseley group

The Wolseley neighborhood watch group is warning residents about an uptick of used needles found in their neighborhood.

The group took to Facebook to post photos of their findings after a walk on Oct 9.

“Wolseley Watch found more drug paraphernalia at our community’s historic Vimmy [sic] Ridge park,” they wrote.

READ MORE: Bear Clan scoops up more than 1,100 used needles in single day

Aleksandra Osipova of the watch group said an increase of needles in the neighborhood has been seen the past weeks.

This comes on the heels of the Bear Clan, who recently reported they recovered 1,100 and 1,300 used needles on Mountain Avenue.

The group called it the second-largest number of needles they have ever recovered.