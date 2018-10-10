What does the future hold for development in Winnipeg?

A spokesperson for the Urban Development Institute of Manitoba wants to hear from the candidates running in the civic election on how they plan to develop Winnipeg over the next five to 30 years.

Mike Moore tells 680 CJOB a shortage of developable space in Winnipeg is an issue.

“Where are the next set of water pipes going? Where’s the next set of transit corridors going? Where’s the next set of electrical components going, so that we can target that land to be developed?”

Moore says it’s an issue that needs to be addressed as the population grows.

He says there has been a dramatic improvement in multi-family housing in parts of the city over the last 20 years.

“We were strictly a single-family detached city. Look at all the older neighbourhoods, it’s all single-family detached. Now we’re seeing with the new neighbourhoods – condos, apartment buildings.”

Moore says the Planning Department in the City of Winnipeg and the professional developers need to work together to map out a strategy for future growth as the city is expected to reach a population of one million by the year 2035.