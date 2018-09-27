True North Square opens today

It may be raining, but the celebration is happening nevertheless.

True North Square, Winnipeg’s newest public space downtown, is opening to the public Thursday.

The celebration features a full day of programming, including musicians, performers, food trucks and more, as well as a 56-jet water feature will also be on display.

“After so much anticipation, we are thrilled to be able to showcase the many features of this public plaza to the citizens of Winnipeg,” Jim Ludlow, president of True North Real Estate Development, said.

“Bring your lunch, grab a snack, enjoy the entertainment and, of course, take part in the grand opening program, which will be a historic moment for our city.”

True North Square is located at 242 Hargrave St. next to the project’s first tower. Tower 2 is at 225 Carlton St. and is expected to open in 2019.

