Kelowna high school quarterback named B.C. player of the week

Jhavoun Blake’s hard work is paying off, on and off the field.

The BC Secondary Schools Football Association chose the grade 11 Rutland Senior Secondary student as its varsity AAA player of the week.

Blake is at the top of the list for rushing in the league, averaging 138 yards per game.

Coach Peter McCall believes the community will hear more about the Voodoo’s quarterback in the near future.

“He’s got incredible speed, he’s a big strong athlete, he’s tough and he’s a great learner; he listens,” McCall said. “He’s very coachable.”

The 6’2″, 200-pound athlete considers himself a smart football player and said he enjoys studying the game.

“I’m an aggressive player,” Blake told Global News. “I run with anger.”

Blake credits his lineman for his success this season.

Last week, during a 7-6 loss to Sardis, Blake chalked up 198 yards of rushing while playing quarterback and defense.

The Voodoos are hoping to capitalize on Blake’s talent to better secure first place in the province, a placement they currently share with Abbotsford’s WJ Mouat.

The Rutland Voodoos take on the WJ Mouat Hawks at the Kelowna Apple Bowl on Friday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.