Kelowna: Advance polls for civic election open on Wednesday

The 2018 civic elections in B.C. won’t take place for another 11 days, but Kelowna residents wishing to cast their ballots early will be able to do so tomorrow.

On Wednesday, October 10th, advance polling will take place at two sites in Kelowna: City Hall and Parkinson Recreation Centre, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both sites. Kelowna voters will also be able to submit advance ballots on four other dates prior to the civic elections on Saturday, October 20th.

“We want to ensure voting is accessible for all voters, and that includes offering more advance voting days and locations throughout Kelowna for residents to make it to the polls,” said City of Kelowna chief election officer Karen Needham. “In addition to the five advance voting days, there will be 12 poll locations open on election day. Residents can choose the day, place and time to vote that works best for them.”

Kelowna voters will elect the city’s mayor and eight councillors, as well as four school trustees.

Advance voting opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following:

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

City Hall, 1435 Water Street

Saturday, Oct. 13

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road

Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

City Hall, 1435 Water Street

Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road

UBC Okanagan, Engineering Management & Education Foyer, 1137 Alumni Ave

Thursday, Oct. 18

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Friday, Oct. 19

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

On election day, Kelowna residents will have 12 locations to choose from (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.): City Hall, Watson Road Elementary School, Dr. Knox Middle School, Rutland Senior School, Hollywood Road Education Centre, Springvalley Middle School, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Parkinson Rec Centre, Evangel Church, East Kelowna Community Hall, the Capital News Centre and Okanagan Mission Community Hall.

Registration is done on site at the poll location where you decide to vote. Voters will need to bring two pieces of ID that prove their identity and Kelowna residency. One must have your signature and one with your address to prove you live in Kelowna.