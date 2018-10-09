London police release description of suspect in bus shelter sex assault case

London police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, the incident took place at a bus shelter on Oxford Street West just east of Proudfoot Lane at roughly 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl was waiting for a London Transit Commission bus in a bus shelter when a male allegedly approached from the south, entered the shelter, sexually assaulted her, and fled on foot, running westbound on Oxford Street West and crossing Proudfoot Lane.

The area was searched by police but the suspect was not located. Police say the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 19-20 years old, and roughly 5’8″ with a slim to medium build. He had small eyes, short black hair, and was clean shaven. At the time, he wore a black t-shirt, white athletic shorts that may have had a red coloured design along the sides, and white sneakers.

He also was carrying a purple Western University hooded sweatshirt with the Mustang logo along the sleeve and was seen putting the sweatshirt on with the hood up as he fled the scene. Police say he might have been carrying a small bag as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).