Saskatchewan Roughriders clinch playoff spot

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot, according to the CFL.

This is the second consecutive season the Roughriders (10-5) have made it to the post-season.

The Riders’ 19-12 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday put them in a position to lock up the host spot in the Western semi-final. The Riders can clinch a home playoff berth with a win and a BC Lions loss.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Ottawa Redblacks also recently punched their tickets to the playoffs, joining the Calgary Stampeders last week.

Calgary can wrap up the division and host their third-straight Western Final with a win over BC and a Riders loss.

Saskatchewan has three games left in the 2018 regular season, playing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next on Oct. 13 in Manitoba.

Both the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts have been eliminated from playoff contention.

