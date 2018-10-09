200-plus firefighters gather in West Kelowna for colleague’s funeral

Firefighters from across British Columbia and Alberta have gathered in West Kelowna to attend the funeral of Captain Troy Russell.

A member of West Kelowna Fire Rescue, Russell died on Tuesday, September 25th of occupational brain cancer. West Kelowna Fire Rescue listed his death as a line of duty death, saying it was attributed to his work.

Sad day in West Kelowna as community bids final farewell to this man…Capt. Troy Russell. The 20-yr veteran of the local fire department died of cancer which is being linked to his profession. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/bKds9jfb7X — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 9, 2018

Capt. Troy Russell’s casket is brought in to Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna where hundreds of people are attending his funeral. The longtime firefighter died of cancer that’s being linked to his firefighting career. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/6jWyFKhnbX — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 9, 2018

Hundreds line the streets to pay their respects to West Kelowna firefighter Capt. Troy Russell. This is video showing the 250-plus member procession with the casket inside the department’s newest fire truck. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/Q9XCSjb5Ze — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 9, 2018

“Today we’re honouring Captain Russell with a line of duty death funeral,” WKFR fire chief Jason Brolund told Global News prior to the funeral at Royal LePage Place. “Our fire department has worked with fire departments from across the province to plan this service to honour Troy, and we’re so grateful for everyone who’s joined us here today.”

About 250 emergency responders from all over BC & Alberta have gathered to bid a final farewell to West Kelowna Fire Rescue Capt. Troy Russell who died last month from what’s considered a career-related cancer. This is the department’s first line-of-duty death. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/U7bRWK7ECJ — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 9, 2018

West Kelowna’s newest fire truck arrives with Capt. Troy Russell’s casket inside. It will be part of the large procession at his funeral. The 53-yr old’s death is being linked to his firefighting career. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/sXYEmGXqRj — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 9, 2018

Asked why Russell’s funeral was considered a line of duty death, Brolund said “the type of cancer that Troy had occurs far more often in firefighters than it does in the general population. And as a result of that, the provincial government has passed legislation that says when a firefighter gets this type of cancer, it’s automatically assumed it’s because of their work as a firefighter.”

Prior to his passing last month, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.

Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.