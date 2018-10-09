200-plus firefighters gather in West Kelowna for colleague’s funeral
Firefighters from across British Columbia and Alberta have gathered in West Kelowna to attend the funeral of Captain Troy Russell.
A member of West Kelowna Fire Rescue, Russell died on Tuesday, September 25th of occupational brain cancer. West Kelowna Fire Rescue listed his death as a line of duty death, saying it was attributed to his work.
“Today we’re honouring Captain Russell with a line of duty death funeral,” WKFR fire chief Jason Brolund told Global News prior to the funeral at Royal LePage Place. “Our fire department has worked with fire departments from across the province to plan this service to honour Troy, and we’re so grateful for everyone who’s joined us here today.”
Asked why Russell’s funeral was considered a line of duty death, Brolund said “the type of cancer that Troy had occurs far more often in firefighters than it does in the general population. And as a result of that, the provincial government has passed legislation that says when a firefighter gets this type of cancer, it’s automatically assumed it’s because of their work as a firefighter.”
Prior to his passing last month, Russell received a medal for 20 years of service in the fire department.
Various websites describe a line of duty death (LODD) as a work-related fatality, such as heart attack, trauma, motor-vehicle collisions or exposure to chemicals.
